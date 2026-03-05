Bruno Fernandes News: Season high eight chances created

Bruno Fernandes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Fernandes had a mixed night, conceding a penalty that led to the opposition's opening goal, but more than made up for it creatively with a season high eight chances created, though only one assist came from those efforts. The midfielder has blanked just twice in his last 10 outings, accumulating two goals and eight assists in that run, and has already surpassed his best ever assists tally in the league with 14 this season.