Bruno Fernandes News: Sends 14 crosses

Fernandes generated two shots (one on goal), 14 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Fernandes sent a whopping 14 crosses, marking a new season high, but he only landed two on target. This marked his third straight game with at least one accurate cross, and he is up to 16 straight league appearances with at least one chance created. Additionally, this was the fourth time in five league outings that he recorded a shot on target.