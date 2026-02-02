Fernandes set the tone early in Saturday's win against the Cottagers by floating a perfectly weighted free kick onto Casemiro's head for the 19th minute opener. He delivered again deep into stoppage time, picking out Sesko for the 94th minute winner, extending an impressive streak of recording at least one assist in each of his last five matches across all competitions. Fernandes has now totaled six assists and 22 chances created over that stretch, underlining the strong form the Red Devils' captain is carrying.