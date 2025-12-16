Fernandes delivered another standout performance in Monday's draw against Bournemouth, assisting Casemiro from a corner before curling a superb free kick into the top corner, while also creating five key chances for the third consecutive match and coming close to an even bigger impact. The Portuguese midfielder is enjoying an excellent season, leading the Premier League assist charts with seven while also scoring five goals in 16 league appearances. Fernandes has now produced three goals and two assists across his last two matches and will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's clash with Aston Villa.