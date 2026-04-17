Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Chance of returning Saturday

Guimaraes (hamstring) has a chance of being fit for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, according to coach Eddie Howe. "There is a chance he can be fit for the weekend. We have seen him in training, he is pushing hard to be involved, he is desperate to help the team, desperate to be involved. So, there is a possibility, I will make a decision off the back of training today."

Guimaraes has been out since Feb. 10 with a hamstring injury, and an illness he picked up after returning from Brazil only pushed his recovery timeline back even further. That said, his return to team training along with the manager's upbeat tone is a much more encouraging sign than what was projected just a week ago, and Newcastle will be counting on him to get through Friday's session without any setbacks ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Cherries. In the meantime, Jacob Ramsey is set to carry a larger load in the middle of the park for the Magpies until the Brazilian is back up to full speed.