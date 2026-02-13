Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Could be out for two months

Guimaraes (hamstring) will be absent for at least two months with an injury that would rule him out of Brazil's international friendlies in March, Pedro Ivo Almeida of ESPN reports.

Guimaraes is not expected to see action before the next international break, so he could miss several matches for his club despite the initial optimism after he picked up the injury in the last league game against Tottenham. The midfielder has had an excellent season, scoring nine goals and four assists over 23 Premier League appearances (22 starts) while taking some of his side's set pieces. Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey could feature in midfield, with Lewis Miley (leg) offering another option if he returns while Guimaraes is sidelined.