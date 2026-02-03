Guimaraes has missed the last three matches after picking up an ankle injury against PSV in the Champions League, but he is progressing well and has a chance to return for Saturday's clash against the Bees. His potential availability would be a major boost for the Magpies, as Joelinton (groin) and Lewis Miley (knee) remain sidelined too until further notice, leaving the midfield options stretched thin. With depth limited in the middle of the pitch, Jacob Ramsey is expected to take on a larger role until they return.