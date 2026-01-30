Guimaraes has been dealing with an ankle injury and remains a doubt for Saturday's clash against Liverpool after staying on the bench during the clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday in the Champions League. The Brazilian trained with the team on Thursday and will do so again on Friday, and he will likely be assessed after the final session to determine whether he can make the squad against the Reds. If he were to miss another game, Lewis Miley would be expected to start in the middle of the pitch again for the Magpies.