Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Hopes to return after break

Guimaraes (hamstring) will make the squad for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Barcelona to support his teammates but will be aiming a return on the pitch after the March international break, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Bruno is back on Monday, his plan is he wants to come to Barcelona, not in a playing capacity, but to support the lads. He has been working incredibly hard on his recovery; I'd like to think by the time the international break has ended he will be back ready for us."

