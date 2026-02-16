Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Howe confirms timeline

Guimaraes will miss multiple months with his hamstring injury, according to manager Eddie Howe. "I think he will be [pushing to get back sooner]. But the timeframe will be the timeframe on this one. I don't think there's any miracle cure for him. I think it will be a couple of months. You are probably looking at the end of the international break in March for him."

Guimaraes will hope to return after the March international break, which keeps him out a bevy of Premier League matches and the next season of games in the Champions League. Even then, hamstring injuries are a difficult thing to return from and nothing is guaranteed with this timeline since regular hamstring pulls are a fairly standard four-week absence. In Newcastle's first game without Guimaraes, Nick Woltemade pushed further back in the formation, a position that will likely be fluid with Joelinton also out.