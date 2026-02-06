Guimaraes returned to team training Wednesday and responded well after the ankle injury he picked up against PSV in the Champions League. The midfielder will be a late fitness decision following the final training session to determine whether he is ready for Saturday's matchup with the Bees. Guimaraes has been a locked-in starter for the Magpies whenever fit and available, so he is expected to regain that role once cleared. That said, if he is brought back gradually and starts on the bench, Jacob Ramsey is in line to take on a larger workload in central midfield.