Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Late call for season opener

Guimaraes (undisclosed) is a doubt for Friday's season opener against Coventry, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "Let's see how he is. He's evolving really well, but let's see for tomorrow."

Guimaraes was substituted at halftime of Sunday's Community Shield win over Manchester City after making his first competitive start for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta praising his energetic and combative presence in midfield. The performance continued the momentum from an excellent 2025/26 campaign with Newcastle, where he recorded nine goals and five assists before adding four assists across five World Cup appearances. His availability for the season opener will therefore be worth monitoring closely given his expected importance to Arsenal's midfield. Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice are expected to start in midfield if Guimaraes is unavailable, though the Brazilian is expected to be given every opportunity to prove his fitness before a final decision is made.