Guimaraes left the field in pain, though it's not yet clear if he picked up a significant issue. He recently missed a couple of games with an ankle problem and returned for the last two league contests, but the new blow could lead him back to the sidelines. With important EPL and UCL fixtures coming in upcoming weeks, the midfielder's fitness will be a major concern for the squad. Sandro Tonali should bounce back into the starting lineup alongside Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey if Guimaraes is ruled out.