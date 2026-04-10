Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Ruled out against Palace

Guimaraes (hamstring) suffered an illness in his return from Brazil that has delayed his comeback, ruling him out for Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace and making him a doubt for next week's fixture against Bournemouth, with Arsenal on April 22 now the more realistic target, according to coach Eddie Howe. "Bruno suffered on his return from Brazil with illness, that has delayed his return. Doubt over this game and the Bournemouth game. Maybe he will be back for Arsenal."

Guimaraes had already been sidelined since Feb. 10 with a hamstring injury, and the illness picked up during international has added another setback to what has been a frustrating spell on the sidelines. The Brazilian midfielder has been a massive miss for Newcastle given his nine goals and four assists across 31 appearances before going down, and the club will not rush him back before he is fully fit given the importance of having him available for the final stretch of the season. Joelinton and Jacob Ramsey have been holding down the midfield in his extended absence.