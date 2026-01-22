Guimaraes couldn't make it to the break in Wednesday's Champions League win against PSV after suffering an ankle injury. The midfielder will likely be assessed in the coming hours to determine the extent of the injury and hope it is nothing major, as he was already sad in the post-game presser, saying he didn't want to miss much time due to the issue. If the injury proves to be significant, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are the main options to start in the heart of the game in his spot for the Magpies until he returns.