Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Training individually

Guimaraes (hamstring) was shown doing individual drills with the ball in a video posted by the club Tuesday.

Guimaraes is targeting a return to action in April after being inactive since Feb. 10 due to a muscular injury. As soon as he's back in full training, the midfielder should give the team a huge boost in both attacking and defensive aspects, considering that he had scored nine goals and four assists over 31 appearances in all competitions while averaging 1.9 tackles per game before getting hurt. He'll likely take a starting spot from either Joelinton or Jacob Ramsey, and he'll also challenge Kieran Trippier and Lewis Hall for corner kicks.