Guimaraes missed the last game against Aston Villa due to the ankle injury he suffered against PSV last week, but the midfielder is travelling with the squad ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against PSG, suggesting he should be fit to feature. This is massive news for the Magpies, since the Brazilian has been an undisputed starter in the middle of the pitch and they will need him fit to counter the midfield of coach Luis Enrique, which proved to be one of the best in the World last season. If he were to start on the bench or miss the game at the last minute, Lewis Miley would be the main option to play in midfield in his place.