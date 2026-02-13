Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Two months timeline confirmed

Guimaraes (hamstring) will be absent for at least two months with an injury that could rule him out for at about 10 games, including the Tyne-Wear derby and potential Champions League last 16 ties, according to Craig Hope from the Daily Mail.

Guimaraes is not expected to see action before the next international break, so he could miss about 10 matches for his club, including the Tyne-Wear derby and potential Champions League last 16 ties, despite the initial optimism after he picked up the injury in the last league game against Tottenham. The midfielder has had an excellent season, scoring nine goals and four assists over 23 Premier League appearances (22 starts) while taking some of his side's set pieces. Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey could feature in midfield, with Lewis Miley (leg) offering another option if he returns while Guimaraes is sidelined.