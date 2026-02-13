Bruno Guimaraes Injury: Waiting for scans results

Guimaraes (hamstring) is awaiting the results of scans on his latest injury and is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Aston Villa, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Bruno - we are awaiting news on his hamstring injury."

Guimaraes picked up another hamstring injury that his camp believes is minor, but the Brazilian is still awaiting the results of the scans he underwent earlier this week. The Magpies' captain is a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup showdown against Aston Villa, and his potential absence would force a midfield reshuffle in the starting XI. If he is ruled out, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Jacob Ramsey are in line to link up in the engine room until he is cleared to return.