Bruno Guimaraes News: Ices match with goal

Bruno Guimaraes scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Manchester United.

Bruno Guimaraes pounced on a Manchester United mistake to score Newcastle's final goal in the 4-1 victory. The midfielder attempted a team-high three shots (two on goal) while also contributing three tackles (one won) to the defensive effort. The goal was Guimaraes's fourth on the season over 31 appearances (31 starts), lagging slightly behind his pace from the previous season when he managed seven goals over 37 appearances (37 starts).