Bruno Guimaraes News: Impresses in Community Shield debut

Guimaraes made his first competitive start for Arsenal, delivering an energetic, combative performance in Sunday's 3-0 Community Shield win over Manchester City, according to coach Mikel Arteta. "I think they were outstanding. And Bruno, you can sense this very well, after two or three minutes, when he puts a tackle in, his presence on the pitch is going to be a really important thing,"

Guimaraes had made his Arsenal debut off the bench against Como after only three training sessions, with manager Mikel Arteta praising his eagerness to make an early impact, and this competitive start builds on that momentum following an outstanding 2025-26 season at Newcastle United , in which he tallied nine goals and five assists, then added four assists across five matches at the World Cup. He was substituted in the first half to give Declan Rice some preseason minutes. Guimaraes is expected to take a central role in Arsenal's midfield as the Premier League season approaches.