Bruno Guimaraes News: Likely starter in midfield

Guimaraes is expected to start in midfield for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Casemiro is pretty much locked in as one of the two starting midfielders in Carlo Ancelotti's system, and Guimaraes seems to have a leg up ahead of Lucas Paqueta for the other role. Guimaraes appeared in 29 Premier League contests (27 starts) for Newcastle and added seven starts in the Champions League, tallying nine goals and five assists. The central midfielder should thrive in a box-to-box role next to Casemiro.