Bruno Guimaraes headshot

Bruno Guimaraes News: Nets only goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Guimaraes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 win against West Ham United.

Guimaraes buried a shot from close range, assisted by Harvey Barnes in the 63rd minute of play. The goal marked the third of the season and the first in six league appearances for Guimaraes. Additionally, he accounted for a chance created for the first time in four league outings.

Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United
