Bruno Guimaraes News: Option off bench

Guimaraes (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Guimaraes made his return to the matchday squad after being sidelined since Feb. 10 with a hamstring injury, with coach Eddie Howe's upbeat tone following Friday's training session proving justified. The Brazilian had seen his recovery timeline pushed back further by an illness picked up after returning from Brazil, making his availability a more encouraging development than had been projected just a week ago. Jacob Ramsey is expected to continue carrying a larger load in the middle of the park until Guimaraes returns to full speed for the Magpies.