Guimaraes is an undisputed starter and leader for the Magpies as he truly loves the club and will fight for them no matter his condition. The Brazilian felt ill before the West Ham United game and was still feeling it in Wednesday's Champions League victory over Athletic, but ultimately played 156 minutes across the two games, assisting once and creating five chances. Guimaraes will hope to recover from the illness for the clash against Brentford on Sunday, although he will likely play even if still sick.