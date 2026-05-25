Bruno Guimaraes News: Precautionary exit Sunday

Guimaraes was substituted in the 66th minute of Sunday's season finale 2-0 defeat against Fulham as a precaution after complaining of calf cramps, but the exit was not the result of a serious injury and the Brazilian is expected to report to the national team camp at Granja Comary on Wednesday, according to Globo.

Guimaraes had experienced fever on two days during the past week and felt some calf cramping during the match, prompting a mutual decision between the player and coach Eddie Howe to withdraw him given Newcastle had nothing left to play for in the campaign. The midfielder had been out between February and April with a thigh injury but returned to action and made six appearances following his recovery, and Brazil are relaxed about his condition ahead of the World Cup with the CBF in constant communication with his club and entourage regarding his physical status. Guimaraes ends the season with the Magpies contributing nine goals, five assists, 55 chances created, 89 crosses and 69 tackles across 36 appearances (34 starts) in all competitions.