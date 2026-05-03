Bruno Guimaraes News: Provides one assist in victory

Guimaraes assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Brighton.

Guimaraes played a key creative role in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton, delivering the precise corner in the first half that Dan Burn headed home with ease for his side's second goal, underlining the Brazilian's importance to his team's set-piece threat. The midfielder was replaced by Jacob Ramsey in the closing stages as coach Eddie Howe managed his fitness following a recent hamstring issue, finishing with one key pass and composed distribution throughout his time on the pitch. Guimaraes has now registered five assists and nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season and has been central to his side's midfield in their strongest performances, with his return to fitness proving timely as they push for a European place.