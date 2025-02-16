Bruno Guimaraes News: Quiet outing Saturday

Guimaraes had one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 defeat against Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Guimaraes could not get anything going Saturday as City provided a dominant win, only seeing one shot and three tackles won in the loss. This now marks the midfielders third straight match without a goal contribution in league play, with only eight in 25 appearances this campaign.