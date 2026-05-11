Bruno Guimaraes News: Records four shots

Guimaraes generated four shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest.

Guimaraes has now earned three straight starts since his return from injury, returning to his normal role in the midfield. He would go on to record four shots, three chances created and three crosses, although he couldn't make it two straight games with a goal contribution after an assist last time out.