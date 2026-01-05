Guimaraes broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he headed home from close range after Palace failed to clear their lines. He then delivered the corner that led to Malick Thiaw's 78th minute goal, turning sustained pressure into a quick second. Earlier, he had gone close by hitting the crossbar directly from a corner shortly after the hour mark. During the defensive phases, he was brilliant as usual, contributing two tackles, one clearance, and a season high three interceptions. His goal on Sunday was his seventh of the season in 19 games, equaling his career high from 2023 with Newcastle.