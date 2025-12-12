Guimaraes scored an unfortunate own goal after a corner deflected off him, leaving Aaron Ramsdale with little chance. Aside from the mistake, he put in a well-rounded performance, creating five chances and recording seven recoveries. Guimaraes has enjoyed a very productive season overall, winning 24 duels in the Champions League and registering seven goal contributions in the Premier League with five goals and two assists, along with 27 tackles. Despite the error, he delivered another strong performance and remains a key figure in Newcastle's starting lineup moving forward.