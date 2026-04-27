Bruno Guimaraes News: Still building fitness

Guimaraes is back in the fold but still building his fitness after playing 75 minutes against Arsenal while dealing with cramps, according to Chronicle Live. "I think they're programming a load control for me. I came back in the last game to play 30 minutes, in this one I was supposed to play 60, I got greedy, ended up playing 75, but there came a point where I couldn't take it anymore, cramps all over my body. [...] I'm happy to be back, back in good shape. I'm not yet at my ideal physical level, but I've already made a big leap and I hope to try for 90 minutes in the next game."

Guimaraes has been working his way back carefully since his lengthy absence with a hamstring injury compounded by illness, and the encouraging thing is that his own assessment of his physical condition is positive despite the cramps. Getting to 90 minutes in the next outing is the clear target for the Brazilian, who will be eager to hit peak form ahead of the World Cup this summer. Newcastle will manage his workload carefully as they push through the final fixtures of the Premier League season.