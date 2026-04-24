Bruno Guimaraes News: Still ramping up fitness

Guimaraes played 28 minutes off the bench against Bournemouth and continues to work on his fitness, according to manager Eddie Howe. "He's had a full week of training and he's trained really well - I've been very pleased with him. It's been tough for him. I think you could see against Bournemouth, he came on with all the right intentions, to deliver a really big physical performance, but you could see that he was struggling at times physically to adapt top the pace because he'd had minimal training. But he was playing on heart and spirit and determination, and the week he's had this week will serve him really well."

Guimaraes has a full week of training in him after appearing off the bench against Bournemouth. Assuming all went well, he should be in play to start Saturday at Arsenal, especially with Joelinton still suspended. The goal for Guimaraes will be to get back his full fitness in the coming month and enter the World Cup at his best pace.