Mendez completed a season-high 76 passes while racking up a few defensive stats as his squad dominated the match against a limited opposition. It was his third straight start and eighth of the campaign as a central member of Diablos' four-man back line. He's now averaging 1.7 clearances, 1.2 interceptions and 0.8 tackles per game. However, he may not feature in every contest of the final regular-season rounds, as the team's position allows them to manage loads in the competition between Mendez, Federico Pereira, Everardo Lopez and Antonio Briseno.