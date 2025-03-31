Bruno Wilson News: Clears his lines in draw

Bruno Wilson recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders FC.

Bruno Wilson led the San Jose defensive effort Saturday with eight clearances from his position in central defense as his side played to a 1-1 draw versus Seattle. Wilson also registered one interception and two blocks over his 90 minutes of play. After a hamstring injury limited the defender to 13 appearances (12 starts) in 2024, Bruno Wilson has played the full 90 minutes in each of San Jose's first six MLS fixtures to begin 2025.