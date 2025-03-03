Bruno Wilson News: Logs double-digit clearances in win

Wilson made 10 clearances, three interceptions and one block during Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Wilson had a huge performance at the heart of the defense for San Jose as he put up a lot of clearances and imposed his will agains opposing forwards at all times. After suffering with injuries last year, the center-back is off to a great start of campaign in 2025, with 14 clearances and seven interceptions over two games.