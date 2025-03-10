Bruno Wilson News: Strong defensive performance
Bruno Wilson recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Minnesota United.
Bruno Wilson put forth a strong defensive effort Saturday, leading the team with six clearances, making one tackle (one won) and two interceptions in a 1-0 loss to Minnesota. Through three appearances (three starts)) to begin the season, the central defender has made 20 total clearances and contributed to a single clean sheet.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now