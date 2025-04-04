Bryan Acosta Injury: Close to resume team training

Acosta (thigh) is still not training with the team but is close to resuming team training, coach BJ Callaghan said in the press conference.

Acosta is still recovering from his thigh injury but is very close to returning to team training. His absence is a significant blow for Nashville as he is expected to be part of the starting squad when fully fit. He could return to the match squad before the end of the month if his recovery progresses well.