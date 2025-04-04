Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Acosta headshot

Bryan Acosta Injury: Close to resume team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Acosta (thigh) is still not training with the team but is close to resuming team training, coach BJ Callaghan said in the press conference.

Acosta is still recovering from his thigh injury but is very close to returning to team training. His absence is a significant blow for Nashville as he is expected to be part of the starting squad when fully fit. He could return to the match squad before the end of the month if his recovery progresses well.

Bryan Acosta
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now