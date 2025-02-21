Bryan Acosta Injury: Could be available Saturday

Acosta (undisclosed) didn't feature in the last preseason game as he was working through issues, and coach BJ Callaghan opted to play it safe ahead of the first game of the season.

Acosta could be available to feature against New England on Saturday for the opening game of the season after being sidelined for precautionary reasons during the last pre-season game. If he is unable to make the squad, Edvard Sandvik Tagseth is likely to start in midfield on Saturday.