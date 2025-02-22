Bryan Acosta Injury: Out Saturday

Acosta (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.

Acosta is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He is expected to return soon as he has been managed with caution during the pre-season. Edvard Sandvik Tagseth is likely to start in midfield until Acosta returns and competes for a starting spot.