Bryan Acosta headshot

Bryan Acosta Injury: Out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Acosta (thigh) is out for Saturday's season opener against New England, according to the MLS injury report.

Acosta is dealing with a thigh injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season. He is expected to return soon as he has been managed with caution during the pre-season. Edvard Sandvik Tagseth is likely to start in midfield until Acosta returns and competes for a starting spot.

Bryan Acosta
Nashville SC
