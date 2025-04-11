Bryan Acosta Injury: Spotted in team training Thursday
Acosta (thigh) was spotted in team training Thursday, suggesting he isn't far from making his return to the match squad, the club posted.
Acosta trained normally with the team Thursday and could be available for Saturday's clash against Real Salt Lake if deemed fit. This would be good news as he is expected to be a regular starter when fully fit. However he is set to return to the bench to build up his fitness before pushing for a starting role with Nashville.
