Bryan Acosta headshot

Bryan Acosta Injury: Unlikely for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Acosta (thigh) was not yet back with the group in training and is very unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Portland, coach BJ Callaghan confirmed in a press conference, according to Valair Shabilla for SixOneFive Soccer.

Acosta is likely to delay his first minutes of the season as he has not yet returned to team training in recent days. Edvard Sandvik Tagseth is expected to continue as a starter in midfield until Acosta is fully fit.

Bryan Acosta
Nashville SC
