Bryan Acosta headshot

Bryan Acosta News: Assists on match winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Acosta created one chance and assisted on the match winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.

The assist was the first since 2023 for Acosta, and he has been a pleasant surprise in the attack of late with two goals and an assist across his last three outings. Nashville sit at the top of the Supporters Shield standings heading into the World Cup break, and they return to action at home against Atlanta Untied on Friday, July 17.

Bryan Acosta
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Acosta See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Acosta See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 2: Emil Forsberg Primed for Better Season
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 27, 2025
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part V
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 19, 2024
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 29
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 29
Author Image
JD Bazzo
September 18, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 24
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 24
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 14, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 21
Author Image
JD Bazzo
July 26, 2019