Bryan Acosta News: Assists on match winner

Acosta created one chance and assisted on the match winner in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC.

The assist was the first since 2023 for Acosta, and he has been a pleasant surprise in the attack of late with two goals and an assist across his last three outings. Nashville sit at the top of the Supporters Shield standings heading into the World Cup break, and they return to action at home against Atlanta Untied on Friday, July 17.