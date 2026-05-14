Bryan Acosta News: Bags brace in big road win

Acosta took three shots and scored twice in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England.

Acosta put the ball in the back of the net for the first time since 2019, bagging a brace to lead Nashville to a big road win in a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. The midfielder is known more for his defensive presence, but as seen here, he can pop up with a random goal contribution on occasion. Up next is a high-profile home battle with LAFC on Saturday.