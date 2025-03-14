Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Colula headshot

Bryan Colula Injury: Removed from starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Colula was a late scratch for Friday's matchup versus Queretaro, according to the club.

Colula has been replaced by Gilberto Adame, suggesting he picked up an injury while warming up prior to the game. The defender, who had started two consecutive matches on the right flank, will now be questionable for upcoming weeks, but the international break could give him enough time to recover if the issue is not too serious.

Bryan Colula
Mazatlán
