Bryan Colula Injury: Ruled out against Necaxa

Colula will miss the upcoming match against Necaxa because of a muscle issue in his right thigh, Israel Romo of TUDN reported Tuesday.

Colula is expected to miss some time due to the injury he picked up versus Santos. The full-back will consequently be excluded from the starting lineup for the first time since joining Leon for the Clausura 2026 campaign, in which he has produced one goal and an assist over seven matches. Jose David Ramirez subbed on in the last game and could be chosen to fill in for as long as Colula is absent, though there's also the possibility of Ivan Moreno being pushed back from midfield and a midfielder like Jose Rodriguez added to the lineup.