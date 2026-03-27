Bryan Colula Injury: Spotted in training
Colula (thigh) was shown doing training drills in an video the team posted Thursday.
Colula has been sidelined since late February due to a muscular injury, but he's closer to rejoining the squad ahead of the final regular-season weeks. He was the team's first right-back choice before getting hurt, but there's now a new manager in Javier Gandolfi, so the defender will need to earn his spot back from Ivan Moreno.
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