Bryan Colula Injury: Spotted in training

Colula (thigh) was shown doing training drills in an video the team posted Thursday.

Colula has been sidelined since late February due to a muscular injury, but he's closer to rejoining the squad ahead of the final regular-season weeks. He was the team's first right-back choice before getting hurt, but there's now a new manager in Javier Gandolfi, so the defender will need to earn his spot back from Ivan Moreno.