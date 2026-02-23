Bryan Colula Injury: Subs off against Santos

Colula left in the 50th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win over Santos after suffering a potential injury, Israel Romo of TUDN reported Saturday.

Colula had a poor outing as he struggled in defensive duties and couldn't get his usual playing time, with a physical issue forcing him off during the win. He's now questionable for future games while the severity of his issue remains unknown. His absence would lead Leon to use a different right-back for the first time this year, and they could either resort to Jose David Ramirez or push Ivan Moreno back from midfield, with a central player such as Jose Rodriguez filling in in the latter case.