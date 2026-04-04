Bryan Colula News: On bench Saturday

Colula (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting with Atlas.

Colula has made enough progress in his recovery from a muscle issue to potentially make his first appearance since February. He was the squad's first-choice right-back before suffering the injury, but he must now compete for the spot with Ivan Moreno under new manager Javier Gandolfi. The former Mazatlan player tallied one goal and an assist across his previous seven Clausura games.