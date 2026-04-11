Bryan Cristante News: Brilliant defensively in Pisa tilt

Cristante won three of five tackles and had four interceptions, four clearances and one shot (zero on target) in Friday's 3-0 win against Pisa.

Cristante worked harder than usual with Niccolo Pisilli instead of Manu Kone as his partner in the midfield, setting a new season high in interceptions and coming close in two other defensive stats. He has registered at least one clearance in eight games in a row, amassing 16 and adding four blocks, 12 shots (zero on target) and five chances created during that stretch. Moreover, this marked his fourth straight game with one or more tackles, for a total of 13 (nine won).